News
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Features
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
Gallery
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Astrology
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Election Videos 2017
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Search
Publications
Books
About us
Contact
Founder Vaju Kotak
Chitralekha Old Webite
chitralekha
News
All
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Business
બિટકોઈન દ્વારા અમિતાભ બચ્ચનને અધધ કમાણી, 1.6 કરોડના થયાં 114 કરોડ
International
અમેરિકાએ કર્યું નવી સુરક્ષા નીતિનું એલાન, ભારતને ગણાવ્યું નવું ગ્લોબલ પાવર
International
સેનાએ 14 વર્ષમાં 4633 આતંકીઓનો સફાયો કર્યો: ગૃહ મંત્રાલય
Sports
શાહરૂખને પાછળ રાખી કોહલી બન્યો મોસ્ટ વેલ્યુએબલ સેલિબ્રિટી બ્રાન્ડ
Features
All
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
Health & Wellness
વર્તમાનમાં જીવવાની કળા, શાંતિ મેળવવાની એક સોનેરી ચાવી
Lifestyle
ખોવાયેલી વસ્તુને શોધવાની કળા- ફાઇન્ડોલોજી
Travel & Tourism
વિશ્વની સૌથી સીધા ચડાણ-ઢોળાવવાળી ફનિક્યૂલર ટ્રેનસેવા…
National
દેશ, પ્રદેશ, ભાષા એક ના કરી શકે તો…
Gallery
All
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Sports
ભારત પહેલી T20I જીત્યું; ચહલ MoM…
Entertainment
નવદંપતી કોહલી-અનુષ્કા પીએમને મળ્યાં…
Event
ઐશ્વર્યાએ કર્યું વોચ સ્ટોરનું ઉદઘાટન…
Fashion
એલી આવી નેવી બ્લૂ પ્લન્જ નેક ગાઉનમાં…
Astrology
All
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Rashi Bhavishya
રાશિ ભવિષ્ય
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 21/12/2017
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 20/12/2017
Vastu Vigyan
ભવ્ય લાગતું ઘર ઊર્જાવિહોણું ને સામાન્ય લાગતું ઘર ઊર્જાવંત હોઈ શકે
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
All
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Election Videos 2017
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Election Videos 2017
ભાજપ નુકશાન સાથે સત્તાના સૂત્રો સંભાળશે… કેમ? જુઓ વિડિયો
Election Videos 2017
જયેશ રાદડિયા ‘ચિત્રલેખા’નેઃ આ વિકાસની જીત…
Election Videos 2017
ભાજપ પ્રવક્તા રાજુ ધ્રુવની ‘ચિત્રલેખા’ સાથે વાતચીત…
Election Videos 2017
18 ડિસેમ્બરે મતદારોનો મિજાજ જાણવા મળશે, જુઓ વિડિયો…
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Home
Variety
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૨૧ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
Variety
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૨૧ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
December 21, 2017
0
55
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૧૮ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૧૭ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૧૪ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
WAH BHAI WAH
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! – ૧૭ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
December 17, 2017
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! – ૧૬ ડિસેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
December 16, 2017
અમારો પરિચય
આર્કાઈવ્સ
કોપીરાઈટ
શરતો અને નિયમો
રીફંડ તથા રદ અંગેની નીતિ
સંપર્ક
લવાજમ
© 2017 Chitralekha. All rights reserved.
Follow
MORE STORIES
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૫ નવેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
November 5, 2017
Quote
સુવિચાર – ૨૪ સપ્ટેંબર, ૨૦૧૭
September 24, 2017
Edit with Live CSS