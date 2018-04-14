News
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Features
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
Gallery
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Astrology
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Election Videos 2017
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Live In Concert
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Search
Publications
Books
About us
Contact
Founder Vaju Kotak
Chitralekha Old Webite
chitralekha
News
All
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Gujarat
ચેતોઃ આ ઇન્ટિગ્રેટેડ રૂરલ ડેવલપમેન્ટ ઓર્ગેનાઇઝેશન બોગસ છે
National
“2019ની ચૂંટણીમાં સાથ ઈચ્છતા હોય તો ગઠબંધન ધર્મ નિભાવો”
Business
એપ્રિલ 2018માં મનરેગા વેતનની 99% ચૂકવણી બાકી
International
જાણો કયા મુદ્દે ભારત-ચીન બની શકે છે ‘હિંદી ચીની, ભાઈભાઈ’
Features
All
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
Women
લગ્નની ખરીદી સમયે આટલી વસ્તુનું ધ્યાન રાખો
Women
બાળકીઓ, સગીરાઓ પર બળાત્કાર; જનતા માફ નહીં કરેગી
Film Review
ઓક્ટોબરઃ અવ્યક્ત લાગણીની સુગંધનો દરિયો
Travel & Tourism
ઈટાલીઃ આલ્પ્સને ખોળે વહેતો રોમાન્સ
Gallery
All
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Sports
CWG2018: ભારતના મેડલવિજેતાઓ…
Travel
ટ્યૂલિપ ફૂલોની કાર્પેટ…
News
ફાસ્ટફૂડની દુકાનમાં આગ, યુવાનનું મોત
News
નકલી આધારકાર્ડ઼ બનાવતાં ઝડપાયાં
Astrology
All
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 14/04/2018
Rashi Bhavishya
રાશિ ભવિષ્ય
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 13/04/2018
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 12/04/2018
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
All
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Election Videos 2017
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Live In Concert
Exclusive
Manoj Joshi talks on Gujarati film ‘Fera Feri Hera Feri’, Exclusive…
Exclusive
સ્ટીફન હોકિંગઃ દ્રઢ મનોબળનું બીજું નામ…
Latest Videos
31 માર્ચ પહેલાં કરો આ પાંચ કામ
Latest Videos
તમારે કરોડપતિ બનવું છે? આગામી મહિનાથી કરો આ 4 કામ
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Home
Variety
Health Tips
ગરમીમાં રાહત મેળવવા
Variety
Health Tips
ગરમીમાં રાહત મેળવવા
April 14, 2018
0
40
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Health Tips
આંખની ગરમી….
Health Tips
અપચો
Health Tips
અળાઇ માટેના ઉપચાર
WAH BHAI WAH
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! ૭ એપ્રિલ, ૨૦૧૮
April 7, 2018
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! ૧ એપ્રિલ, ૨૦૧૮
April 1, 2018
અમારો પરિચય
આર્કાઈવ્સ
કોપીરાઈટ
શરતો અને નિયમો
રીફંડ તથા રદ અંગેની નીતિ
સંપર્ક
લવાજમ
© 2018 Chitralekha. All rights reserved.
Follow
MORE STORIES
Health Tips
હેલ્થ ટિપ્સ -14 ઓક્ટોબર, 2017
Health Tips
હેલ્થ ટિપ્સ -25/11/2017