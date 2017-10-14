News
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Features
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
Gallery
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Astrology
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Search
Publications
Books
About us
Contact
Founder Vaju Kotak
Chitralekha Old Webite
chitralekha
News
All
Business
Entertainment
Gujarat
International
Mumbai
National
Sports
Entertainment
હેમા માલિનીનાં જીવનચરિત્ર પુસ્તક માટે વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ પ્રસ્તાવના લખી
Business
રીલાયન્સ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝનો Q2માં નફો 11 ટકા ઘટ્યો
Business
શેરબજારઃ નિફટી 10,191 રેકોર્ડ હાઈ, સેન્સેક્સમાં 250 પોઈન્ટનો ઉછાળો
Business
GSTની અસરઃ જ્વેલરી માર્કેટમાંથી ‘સેલ’ અને ‘લકી ડ્રો’ ગાયબ
Features
All
Business Funda
Entertainment
Environment
Film Review
Health & Wellness
International
Lifestyle
National
Political Affairs
Religion & Spirituality
Social Media
Society
Sports
Technology
Travel & Tourism
Women
Youth
International
પ્લાસ્ટિક સર્જરી કરાવી તો પાસપોર્ટ ના ચાલ્યો
Entertainment
અર્થપૂર્ણ ફિલ્મો માટે અભિવ્યક્તિની સ્વતંત્રતા આવશ્યકઃ શર્મિલા ટાગોર
Sports
ટેસ્ટ ચેમ્પિયનશિપ અને ODI લીગને આઈસીસી દ્વારા મંજૂરી
Environment
વાયુ પ્રદૂષણ માટે ફટાકડા કેટલા જવાબદાર?
Gallery
All
Culture
Entertainment
Event
Fashion
News
Sports
Travel
Celebration
દીવાળીઃ રામ કથાની થીમ પર ડેકોરેશન
Event
કવિ દલપત પઢિયારને નરસિંહ મહેતા એવૉર્ડ
News
VVPATનું નિદર્શન…
News
ગુજરાત ગૌરવયાત્રામાં યોગી આદિત્યનાથ
Astrology
All
Grah Nakshatra
Panchang
Rashi Bhavishya
Vastu Vigyan
Rashi Bhavishya
રાશિ ભવિષ્ય
Panchang
પંચાંગ તા. 14 ઓક્ટોબર, 2017
Vastu Vigyan
વાસ્તુ એટલે ઘર નહિ, કુદરત સાથે સંતુલનના નિયમોનું શાસ્ત્ર
Grah Nakshatra
સમયની સંતાકૂકડી એટલે ગ્રહની મહાદશા
Variety
Quote
Quote
Lovequote
Did you know
Elchi
Tips
Health Tips
Cooking Tips
Business Tips
Travel Tips
Jokes
Wah Bhai Wah
Video
All
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Exclusive
Latest Videos
Exclusive
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Exclusive Interview to Chitralekha
Exclusive
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Exclusive Interview to Chitralekha
Chhoti Si Mulakaat
Chitralekha Exclusive ‘Chhoti Si Mulaakat’ with Bhagwatikumar Sharma
Latest Videos
Pujya Moraribapu Exclusive Interview to Chitralekha
Magazine
Subscribe
Print
E-Magazine
Ipad Android
E- Magazine Login
Books
Home
Variety
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી : ૧૪ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
Variety
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી : ૧૪ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
October 14, 2017
0
41
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી : ૧૧ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી – ૭ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી – ૪ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
WAH BHAI WAH
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! – ૮ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
October 8, 2017
Wah Bhai Wah
વાહ ભાઈ વાહ! – ૭ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
October 7, 2017
અમારો પરિચય
આર્કાઈવ્સ
કોપીરાઈટ
શરતો અને નિયમો
રીફંડ તથા રદ અંગેની નીતિ
સંપર્ક
લવાજમ
© 2017 Chitralekha. All rights reserved.
Follow
MORE STORIES
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી – ૨૭, સપ્ટેમ્બર, ૨૦૧૭
September 27, 2017
Elchi
ઈશિતા-એલચી – ૭ ઓક્ટોબર, ૨૦૧૭
October 7, 2017
Edit with Live CSS