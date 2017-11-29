મુંબઈ સહિત મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં દસમા-બારમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ જાહેર

મુંબઈ – સમગ્ર મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં ફેબ્રુઆરી-માર્ચ, 2018માં થનારી ધોરણ 10 અને 12મી પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

દસમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષા 1 માર્ચ, 2018થી શરૂ થશે અને 24 માર્ચે પૂરી થશે.

બારમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષા 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ થશે અને 20 માર્ચ સુધી ચાલશે.

મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્ય માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચ માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ મંડળ, પુણે દ્વારા આ ટાઈમટેબલની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે.

ફેબ્રુઆરી-માર્ચ, 2018માં મુંબઈ, કોંકણ, કોલ્હાપૂર, પુણે, નાગપૂર, ઔરંગાબાદ, અમરાવતી, નાશિક અને લાતુર – એમ 9 કેન્દ્રોમાં આ પરીક્ષા યોજવામાં આવશે.

પરીક્ષાનું સંપૂર્ણ ટાઈમટેબલ મહારાષ્ટ્ર શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની આ સત્તાવાર વેબસાઈટ પરથી મળી રહેશે. અહીં ક્લિક કરો… http://www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2018ની એચએસસી પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ

Date
First Half
11.00 am to 2.00 pm
Second Half
3.00 pm to 6.00 pm
Subject
with Index No
Subject
with Index No
21st February 2018
English (01)
22nd February 2018
Hindi (04)
German   (14)
Ardhamagadhi (16)
Persian (37)
Avesta Pahalavi (87)
23rd February 2018
Marathi (02)Gujarati (03) 
Kannada (06)
Sindhi
(07) 
Malayalam (08) 
Tamil   (09) 
Telugu  (10) 
Punjabi (11) 
Bengali (12)
Urdu  (05)
French (13) 
Pali   (35)
24th February 2018
Co-Operation (A/C) (53) 
Geology (S)  (41)
Percussion Instruments (A) (69)
26th February 2018
Secretarial Practice (C)  (52)
 Physics (S)
(54)
Political Science (A)  (42)
27th February 2018
Logic (A)  (47)
28th February 2018
Organization of Commerce & Management (C) (51)
Chemistry (S) (55)
History (A) (38)
3rd March 2018
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) (40)
Mathematics &
Statistics (C)  (88)
Hindi Applied (A/S/C)  (24)
5th March 2018
History & Development of Indian Music (A) (65)
English Literature (A/S/C) (24)
6th March 2018
Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50)
Biology (S) ( 56)
Philosophy (A) (46)
7th March 2018
Sociology (A/S) (45)
8th March 2018
Automobile Service Technician (E1)
Multi Skill Technician
(General Engineering) (E2)
Multi Skill Technician
(Electrical) (E3)
Multi Skill Technician
(Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management) (E4)
Automobile Service
Technician (With Bridge Course) (E5)
Multi Skill Technician
(Food Processing & Preservation) (E6)
Retail Sales Associates
(E7)
9th March 2018
Economics (A/S/C) (49)
10th March 2018
Psychology ((A/S) (48)
12th March 2018
Textiles (A/S) (44)
Marathi Literature (A/S/C)  (23)
13th March 2018
Geography (A/S/C) (39)
Japanese (21)
14th March 2018
History of Art and Appreciation (A) (60)
Defence Studies (A/S/C)  (77)
15th March 2018
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper I, Technical Group Paper- I
Electrical Maintenance
(S) (A-1)
Mechanical Maintenance
(S) (A-2)
Scooter Motor Cycle
Serving (A-3)
Education (A/S) (78)
General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4)
Electronics(S) (C-2)
Computer Science (S) (D-9)
Commerce Group Paper-I
Banking (A/S/C) (A-5)
Office Management
(A/S/C) (A-7)
Marketing and
Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8)
Small Industries and
Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)
Agricultural Group Paper-I
Animal Science and
Dairying (S) (B-2)
Crop Science (S) (B-4)
Horticulture (S) (B-5)
Fishery Group Paper – II
Fish Processing
Technology (A/S/C) (B-9)
Fresh Water Fish
Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)
16th March 2018
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (for Military Schools) (32)
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (for Military Schools) (32)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
Co-Operation (A/C)
(53)Geology (S)  (41)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
Co-Operation (A/C)
(53)Geology (S)  (41)
17th March 2018
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science  (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper II, Technical Group Paper- II
Electrical Maintenance
(S) (A-1)
Mechanical Maintenance
(S) (A-2)
Scooter Motor Cycle
Serving (A-3)
Occupational Orientation
Library and Information
Science (A/C) (85)
General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4)Electronics(S) (C-2) Computer Science
(S) (D-9)
Commerce Group Paper-II
Banking (A/S/C) (A-5)
Office Management
(A/S/C) (A-7)
Marketing and
Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8)
Small Industries and
Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)
Agricultural Group Paper-II
Animal Science and
Dairying (S) (B-2)
Crop Science (S) (B-4)
Horticulture (S) (B-5)
Fishery Group Paper – II
Fish Processing
Technology (A/S/C) (B-9)
Fresh Water Fish
Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)
19th March 2018
Sanskrit (33)
20th March 2018
Russian (20)
Arabic  (36)
Child Development (A/S)  (43)
Agricultural Science
and Technology (S) (75)
Animal Science and
Technology (S)  (76)

