મુંબઈ સહિત મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં દસમા-બારમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ જાહેર

Date First Half 11.00 am to 2.00 pm Second Half 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Subject

with Index No Subject

with Index No

21st February 2018 English (01) –

22nd February 2018 Hindi (04) German (14) Ardhamagadhi (16) Persian (37) Avesta Pahalavi (87)

23rd February 2018 Marathi (02)Gujarati (03) Kannada (06) Sindhi

(07) Malayalam (08) Tamil (09) Telugu (10) Punjabi (11) Bengali (12) Urdu (05) French (13) Pali (35)

24th February 2018 Co-Operation (A/C) (53) Geology (S) (41) Percussion Instruments (A) (69)

26th February 2018 Secretarial Practice (C) (52) Physics (S)

(54) Political Science (A) (42)

27th February 2018 – Logic (A) (47)

28th February 2018 Organization of Commerce & Management (C) (51) Chemistry (S) (55) History (A) (38)

3rd March 2018 Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) (40) Mathematics &

Statistics (C) (88) Hindi Applied (A/S/C) (24)

5th March 2018 History & Development of Indian Music (A) (65) English Literature (A/S/C) (24)

6th March 2018 Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50) Biology (S) ( 56) Philosophy (A) (46)

7th March 2018 – Sociology (A/S) (45)

8th March 2018 Automobile Service Technician (E1) Multi Skill Technician

(General Engineering) (E2) Multi Skill Technician

(Electrical) (E3) Multi Skill Technician

(Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management) (E4) Automobile Service

Technician (With Bridge Course) (E5) Multi Skill Technician

(Food Processing & Preservation) (E6) Retail Sales Associates

(E7) –

9th March 2018 Economics (A/S/C) (49) –

10th March 2018 – Psychology ((A/S) (48)

12th March 2018 Textiles (A/S) (44) Marathi Literature (A/S/C) (23)

13th March 2018 Geography (A/S/C) (39) Japanese (21)

14th March 2018 History of Art and Appreciation (A) (60) Defence Studies (A/S/C) (77)

15th March 2018 General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32) General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)

(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper I, Technical Group Paper- I Electrical Maintenance

(S) (A-1) Mechanical Maintenance

(S) (A-2) Scooter Motor Cycle

Serving (A-3) Education (A/S) (78)

General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4) Electronics(S) (C-2)

Computer Science (S) (D-9)

Commerce Group Paper-I Banking (A/S/C) (A-5) Office Management

(A/S/C) (A-7) Marketing and

Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8) Small Industries and

Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)

Agricultural Group Paper-I Animal Science and

Dairying (S) (B-2) Crop Science (S) (B-4) Horticulture (S) (B-5)

Fishery Group Paper – II Fish Processing

Technology (A/S/C) (B-9) Fresh Water Fish

Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)

(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper II, Technical Group Paper- II Electrical Maintenance

(S) (A-1) Mechanical Maintenance

(S) (A-2) Scooter Motor Cycle

Serving (A-3) Occupational Orientation Library and Information

Science (A/C) (85)

General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4)Electronics(S) (C-2) Computer Science

(S) (D-9)

Commerce Group Paper-II Banking (A/S/C) (A-5) Office Management

(A/S/C) (A-7) Marketing and

Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8) Small Industries and

Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)

Agricultural Group Paper-II Animal Science and

Dairying (S) (B-2) Crop Science (S) (B-4) Horticulture (S) (B-5)

Fishery Group Paper – II Fish Processing

Technology (A/S/C) (B-9) Fresh Water Fish

Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)

19th March 2018 Sanskrit (33) –