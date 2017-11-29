મુંબઈ સહિત મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં દસમા-બારમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ જાહેર

મુંબઈ – સમગ્ર મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં ફેબ્રુઆરી-માર્ચ, 2018માં થનારી ધોરણ 10 અને 12મી પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.
દસમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષા 1 માર્ચ, 2018થી શરૂ થશે અને 24 માર્ચે પૂરી થશે.
બારમા ધોરણની પરીક્ષા 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ થશે અને 20 માર્ચ સુધી ચાલશે.
મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્ય માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચ માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ મંડળ, પુણે દ્વારા આ ટાઈમટેબલની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે.
ફેબ્રુઆરી-માર્ચ, 2018માં મુંબઈ, કોંકણ, કોલ્હાપૂર, પુણે, નાગપૂર, ઔરંગાબાદ, અમરાવતી, નાશિક અને લાતુર – એમ 9 કેન્દ્રોમાં આ પરીક્ષા યોજવામાં આવશે.
પરીક્ષાનું સંપૂર્ણ ટાઈમટેબલ મહારાષ્ટ્ર શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની આ સત્તાવાર વેબસાઈટ પરથી મળી રહેશે. અહીં ક્લિક કરો… http://www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
2018ની એચએસસી પરીક્ષાનું ટાઈમટેબલ
|
Date
|
First Half
11.00 am to 2.00 pm
|
Second Half
3.00 pm to 6.00 pm
|
Subject
with Index No
|
Subject
with Index No
|
21st February 2018
|
English (01)
|
–
|
22nd February 2018
|
Hindi (04)
|
German (14)
Ardhamagadhi (16)
Persian (37)
Avesta Pahalavi (87)
|
23rd February 2018
|
Marathi (02)Gujarati (03)
Kannada (06)
Sindhi
(07)
Malayalam (08)
Tamil (09)
Telugu (10)
Punjabi (11)
Bengali (12)
|
Urdu (05)
French (13)
Pali (35)
|
24th February 2018
|
Co-Operation (A/C) (53)
Geology (S) (41)
|
Percussion Instruments (A) (69)
|
26th February 2018
|
Secretarial Practice (C) (52)
Physics (S)
(54)
|
Political Science (A) (42)
|
27th February 2018
|
–
|
Logic (A) (47)
|
28th February 2018
|
Organization of Commerce & Management (C) (51)
Chemistry (S) (55)
|
History (A) (38)
|
3rd March 2018
|
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) (40)
Mathematics &
Statistics (C) (88)
|
Hindi Applied (A/S/C) (24)
|
5th March 2018
|
History & Development of Indian Music (A) (65)
|
English Literature (A/S/C) (24)
|
6th March 2018
|
Book Keeping & Accountancy (A/C) (50)
Biology (S) ( 56)
|
Philosophy (A) (46)
|
7th March 2018
|
–
|
Sociology (A/S) (45)
|
8th March 2018
|
Automobile Service Technician (E1)
Multi Skill Technician
(General Engineering) (E2)
Multi Skill Technician
(Electrical) (E3)
Multi Skill Technician
(Gardening, Landscaping & Nursery Management) (E4)
Automobile Service
Technician (With Bridge Course) (E5)
Multi Skill Technician
(Food Processing & Preservation) (E6)
Retail Sales Associates
(E7)
|
–
|
9th March 2018
|
Economics (A/S/C) (49)
|
–
|
10th March 2018
|
–
|
Psychology ((A/S) (48)
|
12th March 2018
|
Textiles (A/S) (44)
|
Marathi Literature (A/S/C) (23)
|
13th March 2018
|
Geography (A/S/C) (39)
|
Japanese (21)
|
14th March 2018
|
History of Art and Appreciation (A) (60)
|
Defence Studies (A/S/C) (77)
|
15th March 2018
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
|
(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper I, Technical Group Paper- I
Electrical Maintenance
(S) (A-1)
Mechanical Maintenance
(S) (A-2)
Scooter Motor Cycle
Serving (A-3)
|
Education (A/S) (78)
|
General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4)
Electronics(S) (C-2)
Computer Science (S) (D-9)
|
Commerce Group Paper-I
Banking (A/S/C) (A-5)
Office Management
(A/S/C) (A-7)
Marketing and
Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8)
Small Industries and
Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)
|
Agricultural Group Paper-I
Animal Science and
Dairying (S) (B-2)
Crop Science (S) (B-4)
Horticulture (S) (B-5)
|
Fishery Group Paper – II
Fish Processing
Technology (A/S/C) (B-9)
Fresh Water Fish
Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)
|
16th March 2018
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (for Military Schools) (32)
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (for Military Schools) (32)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
Co-Operation (A/C)
(53)Geology (S) (41)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
Co-Operation (A/C)
(53)Geology (S) (41)
|
17th March 2018
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
|
General Knowledge (Online Examination) (For Military Schools) (32)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
|
Information Technology (Online Examination)
Science (97)
Art
(98)
Commerce (99)
(Excluding Education
Appeared Candidates)
|
(Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses paper II, Technical Group Paper- II
Electrical Maintenance
(S) (A-1)
Mechanical Maintenance
(S) (A-2)
Scooter Motor Cycle
Serving (A-3)
|
Occupational Orientation
Library and Information
Science (A/C) (85)
|
General Civil Engineering(S) (A-4)Electronics(S) (C-2) Computer Science
(S) (D-9)
|
Commerce Group Paper-II
Banking (A/S/C) (A-5)
Office Management
(A/S/C) (A-7)
Marketing and
Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A-8)
Small Industries and
Self Employment (A/S/C) (A-9)
|
Agricultural Group Paper-II
Animal Science and
Dairying (S) (B-2)
Crop Science (S) (B-4)
Horticulture (S) (B-5)
|
Fishery Group Paper – II
Fish Processing
Technology (A/S/C) (B-9)
Fresh Water Fish
Culture (A/S/C) (C-1)
|
19th March 2018
|
Sanskrit (33)
|
–
|
20th March 2018
|
Russian (20)
Arabic (36)
|
Child Development (A/S) (43)
Agricultural Science
and Technology (S) (75)
Animal Science and
Technology (S) (76)