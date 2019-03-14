પીએમ મોદીની ‘વોટિંગ અપીલ’ને બોલીવૂડ હસ્તીઓનો ત્વરિત પ્રતિસાદ; કહ્યું, ‘જરૂર સાહેબ’

મુંબઈ – આગામી લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાન કરવા અને પોતપોતાનાં પ્રશંસકોને તેમજ વધુ ને વધુ લોકોને મતદાન કરવા પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવાની વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી દેશના વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રોની અગ્રગણ્ય વ્યક્તિઓને ટ્વિટર માધ્યમ મારફત વ્યક્તિગત રીતે અપીલ કરી રહ્યા છે. એમની ‘વોટિંગ અપીલ’ને બોલીવૂડે આવકારી છે અને પ્રતિસાદમાં કહ્યું છે, ‘જરૂર સાહેબ’.

વડા પ્રધાન મોદીએ બોલીવૂડની જે 100 જેટલી હસ્તીઓને આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં અભૂતપૂર્વ મતદાન થાય એ માટે એમનાં પ્રશંસકો, લોકોને વિનંતી કરવાની અપીલ કરી છે એમાં અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, આમિર ખાન, દીપિકા પદુકોણ, ભૂમિ પેડણેકર, અનુષ્કા શર્મા, આલિયા ભટ્ટ જેવાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, આમિર ખાન જેવા દિગ્ગજ અભિનેતાઓએ વડા પ્રધાનના ટ્વીટનો જવાબ આપ્યો છે. સંગીતકાર એ.આર. રેહમાને પણ વચન આપ્યું છે કે પોતે એમના ચાહકોને મતદાન કરવા જણાવશે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને લખ્યું છે કે, દરેક વોટ બંધારણની સર્વોપરિતા માટેનો છે. બંધારણ લોકશાહીનો પવિત્ર ગ્રંથ છે. વોટ ફોર ટુમોરો.

આમિર ખાને લખ્યું છે, સાહેબ તમે એકદમ સાચું જ કહ્યું છે. ચાલો, આપણી જવાબદારી આપણે નિભાવીએ.

અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું છે, લોકશાહીનો ખરો ઉદ્દેશ્ય ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં જનતાનાં યોગદાનમાં રહેલો છે.

અભિનેત્રી ભૂમિ પેડણેકરે પોતાનાં જવાબમાં લખ્યું છે, મતદાન કરવું એ આપણા દરેક જણની ફરજ છે. દરેક જણે મતદાન કરવું જ જોઈએ.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, 17મી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી આવતી 11 એપ્રિલથી શરૂ થશે અને 23 મેએ પરિણામ જાહેર કરાશે. આ વખતે ચૂંટણી સાત તબક્કામાં યોજાવાની છે. મુંબઈમાં 29 એપ્રિલે મતદાનનો દિવસ છે જ્યારે ગુજરાતમાં 23 એપ્રિલ છે.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). 🙂 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

T 3117 – आदरणीय @narendramodi जी .. 900 million voters, 543 winners. Every vote is for supremacy of Constitution. Constitution is Holy book of democracy. About 600 million voters of 900 m, less than 35 yrs. Young ask questions about tomorrow not yesterday ! VOTE FOR TOMORROW ! pic.twitter.com/CnnFKNxsKQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2019

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind! https://t.co/aoMnfwvIjA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Absolutely right sir, Hon PM. Let us all engage as citizens of the biggest democracy in the world. Let us fulfill our responsibility, and avail of our right to get our voice heard.

Vote! https://t.co/24vWPQHXQy — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters 🙂 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

Honourable PM @narendramodi ji, as aware citizens and opinion leaders it is the duty of every public figure to spread this awareness. We need to vote in maximum numbers and restore faith in the world’s largest democracy. Jai Hind. https://t.co/IcMU9AQA1w — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 13, 2019