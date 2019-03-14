પીએમ મોદીની ‘વોટિંગ અપીલ’ને બોલીવૂડ હસ્તીઓનો ત્વરિત પ્રતિસાદ; કહ્યું, ‘જરૂર સાહેબ’

મુંબઈ – આગામી લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાન કરવા અને પોતપોતાનાં પ્રશંસકોને તેમજ વધુ ને વધુ લોકોને મતદાન કરવા પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવાની વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી દેશના વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રોની અગ્રગણ્ય વ્યક્તિઓને ટ્વિટર માધ્યમ મારફત વ્યક્તિગત રીતે અપીલ કરી રહ્યા છે. એમની ‘વોટિંગ અપીલ’ને બોલીવૂડે આવકારી છે અને પ્રતિસાદમાં કહ્યું છે, ‘જરૂર સાહેબ’.

વડા પ્રધાન મોદીએ બોલીવૂડની જે 100 જેટલી હસ્તીઓને આગામી ચૂંટણીમાં અભૂતપૂર્વ મતદાન થાય એ માટે એમનાં પ્રશંસકો, લોકોને વિનંતી કરવાની અપીલ કરી છે એમાં અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, આમિર ખાન, દીપિકા પદુકોણ, ભૂમિ પેડણેકર, અનુષ્કા શર્મા, આલિયા ભટ્ટ જેવાનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચન, અક્ષય કુમાર, આમિર ખાન જેવા દિગ્ગજ અભિનેતાઓએ વડા પ્રધાનના ટ્વીટનો જવાબ આપ્યો છે. સંગીતકાર એ.આર. રેહમાને પણ વચન આપ્યું છે કે પોતે એમના ચાહકોને મતદાન કરવા જણાવશે.

અમિતાભ બચ્ચને લખ્યું છે કે, દરેક વોટ બંધારણની સર્વોપરિતા માટેનો છે. બંધારણ લોકશાહીનો પવિત્ર ગ્રંથ છે. વોટ ફોર ટુમોરો.

આમિર ખાને લખ્યું છે, સાહેબ તમે એકદમ સાચું જ કહ્યું છે. ચાલો, આપણી જવાબદારી આપણે નિભાવીએ.

અક્ષય કુમારે લખ્યું છે, લોકશાહીનો ખરો ઉદ્દેશ્ય ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં જનતાનાં યોગદાનમાં રહેલો છે.

અભિનેત્રી ભૂમિ પેડણેકરે પોતાનાં જવાબમાં લખ્યું છે, મતદાન કરવું એ આપણા દરેક જણની ફરજ છે. દરેક જણે મતદાન કરવું જ જોઈએ.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, 17મી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી આવતી 11 એપ્રિલથી શરૂ થશે અને 23 મેએ પરિણામ જાહેર કરાશે. આ વખતે ચૂંટણી સાત તબક્કામાં યોજાવાની છે. મુંબઈમાં 29 એપ્રિલે મતદાનનો દિવસ છે જ્યારે ગુજરાતમાં 23 એપ્રિલ છે.

